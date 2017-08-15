“Odie” Pet Of The Day August 15

By Published:

Meet “Odie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Odie is a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier. He is classic Jack Russell so an experienced dog family would likely work best. Odie is smart, friendly and fun to have around. He loves to work with his family and is a good boy. Odie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Odie by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s