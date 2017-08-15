“Odie” Pet Of The Day August 15

Meet “Odie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Odie is a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier. He is classic Jack Russell so an experienced dog family would likely work best. Odie is smart, friendly and fun to have around. He loves to work with his family and is a good boy. Odie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Odie by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

