Lansing City Council balks; no sidewalk millage this year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – People in Lansing will not see a millage proposal for sidewalk fixes on their ballot in November.

The Lansing City Council was scheduled to vote on the plan at last night’s meeting but it never made it out of committee.

Last week Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero called on the Council to send the millage to voters.

He said the city couldn’t pay for the sidewalk and road work without people kicking in some extra cash from their property taxes.

Yesterday was the last day to get it on the ballot before the November deadline.

It’s going to be another year before the council can vote on it again.