LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow Hospital officials are asking eight counties, including Ingham County, who use their medical examiner services for more money.

And now they’re one step closer to reaching a deal.

A committee for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to pay another $270,000 to Sparrow.

That will bring their total contribution to more than $700,000.

The hospital says it’s operating at a deficit of half a million dollars a year.