Hillsdale County man charged with sex crimes involving children

JONESVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A Hillsdale County man is now facing a variety of sex crimes involving children.

Chadwick Forant, 40 of Jonesville, was arrested last Thursday by Michigan State Police troopers after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of his home found evidence on a computer of sexually abusive material involving children.

Forant has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He was arraigned on all counts and issued a $115,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted he faces up to four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material, seven years in prison for each count of using of a computer to commit a crime and four years in prison for accosting a child for immoral purposes.