Hillsdale County man charged with sex crimes involving children

By Published:

JONESVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A Hillsdale County man is now facing a variety of sex crimes involving children.

Chadwick Forant, 40 of Jonesville, was arrested last Thursday by Michigan State Police troopers after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of his home found evidence on a computer of sexually abusive material involving children.

Forant has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He was arraigned on all counts and issued a $115,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted he faces up to four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material, seven years in prison for each count of using of a computer to commit a crime and four years in prison for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s