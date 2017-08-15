Help for drug addicts: Angel Program expands in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drug addiction is a growing problem across the country.

One way Michigan State Police are fight it is through their “Angel Program” and today the department will hold a news conference to announce new partners in that effort.

The Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a police department and get help without worrying they’ll be arrested, or investigated.

And now the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Police Department will participate as well.

The State Police say this kind of partnership makes the program more effective.

Almost 200 police departments nationwide take part in the Angel Program.