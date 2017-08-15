Help for drug addicts: Angel Program expands in mid-Michigan

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drug addiction is a growing problem across the country.

One way Michigan State Police are fight it is through their “Angel Program” and today the department will hold a news conference to announce new partners in that effort.

The Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a police department and get help without worrying they’ll be arrested, or investigated.

And now the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Police Department will participate as well.

The State Police say this kind of partnership makes the program more effective.

Almost 200 police departments nationwide take part in the Angel Program.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s