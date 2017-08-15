Gov. Snyder to visit unique UP housing development

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder will be in the Upper Peninsula today getting a first-hand look at an ambitious $16 million housing project created from a historic orphanage.

The city of Marquette has a shortage of affordable rental housing and the former Holy Family Orphanage has been sitting vacant and blighted since 1981.

This project solved both problems by turning the building into the new “Grandview Marquette” affordable housing complex scheduled to open by late fall.

It will provide 56 housing units for families making $36,000 a year or less with 14 units set aside for supportive housing.

