Fight against opioid epidemic gets boost in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a new weapon to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

Today Governor Rick Snyder ordered the creation of the Council on Opioid and Prescription Drug Enforcement to work with local, state and federal agencies to must enforce the laws and regulations concerning opioids.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will be the chair of the Council.

“We must ensure all partners are working together effectively if we are going to combat this epidemic and protect all Michiganders,” Snyder said.

Calley will work with the directors of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan State Police.

They, in turn, will coordinate with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, and other relevant agencies involved in the enforcement of laws and regulations related to opioids for their input and participation on the council.

Between 1999 and 2015 more than 4,400 people have died from opioid overdoses.

Of that number over 50 percent of the deaths have occurred since 2010.