Adrian area man arrested for having child sex abuse material

ADRIAN, Mich (WLNS) – An Adrian-area man has been charged with a variety of crimes relating to child sex abuse.

Brett Shaw, 27 of Sand Creek, was arrested Thursday by a Michigan State Police trooper from the Monroe Post.

The investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of his home resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices and evidence.

Shaw has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He has been arraigned on all counts and is held on a $60,000 bond.

If convicted, Shaw faces up to four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material and seven years in prison for each count of using of a computer to commit a crime.

