West Nile Virus found in two more Michigan horses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in two more Michigan horses in the past week.

The two horses were unvaccinated and began showing signs of having been infected last week.

One of the horses, a six-year-old quarterhorse from Midland County, had to be euthanized due to the severity of the disease.

The second horse, a six-year-old Standardbred gelding from Mecosta County, is being treated.

No quarantines were ordered in relation to these cases.

The West Nile Virus in most commonly spread by mosquitoes.

If infected, people could develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control less than 1% of people who are infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues).

The symptoms can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis.

Recovery from severe disease may take several weeks or months. Some of the neurologic effects may be permanent. About 10 percent of people who develop neurologic infection due to West Nile virus will die.