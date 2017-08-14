Skubick: Ann Arbor millionaire throws hat, and cash, into race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A millionaire businessman from Ann Arbor is running for governor.

Does this mean another Rick Snyder-type person is in the race?

Gov. Rick Snyder and Democrat Shri Thanedar are both millionaires, both were entrepreneurs and had failing businesses.

Both are non-career politicians and both are highly educated, but Mr. Thanedar argues he and the governor are different.

Mr. Thanedar says he grew up in poverty and knows what it is like to go to bed hungry and he’s a self-described progressive who wants to tax the rich but not everybody else.

“I will not raise taxes on the low and middle income families,” said Thanedar. “I will lower their taxes and I will tax the rich. They should pay their fair share.”

On other issues, he is against the death penalty.

He is for gay rights.

He favors affirmative action and is pro-choice on abortion.

He has no hands-on political experience but says his 26 years in business have prepared him to be governor.

“As a small businessman, I have all the skills to be an effective executive governor,” he explains.

When told that Gov. Snyder said exactly the same thing Thanedar replied “Gov. Snyder and me are totally different.”

Asked to name the four legislative leaders he knew only one.

Reporter: Who is the Senate Republican leader?

Thanedar: I don’t know.

Reporter: Who is the House Speaker?

Thanedar: I don’t remember.

Reporter: The House minority leader?

Thanedar: Sam Singh.

Reporter: Yes.

His campaign consultant says the candidate is too busy meeting real people, not politicians.

But Thanedar promises to have breakfat once a week with the next batch of leaders.

He spent $3.2 million of his own money to get in this race and he’s ready to open his wallet again and again and spend whatever it takes to win.