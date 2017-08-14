Road closures force detours for Lansing area drivers

(WLNS) – There are some road closures beginning today in the Lansing area.

Crews are closing a portion of Jolly Road today and it’ll stay closed for months.

Re-surfacing, sewer repairs and water main installation will close in Lansing.

That closure will last until early November so get used to finding a way around it.

The posted detour will take you south to Miller Road adding about five minutes to your drive time.

And that’s not the only closure that could affect you.

Starting today Colombia Road will be closed between North and South Waverly Roads while crews work on the aging bridge over the Grand River.

That’s right on the Eaton-Ingham county line.

That project should wrap up in December.

Detours will be posted for people driving along Colombia and for people trying to head north or south on Waverly.