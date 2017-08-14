Road closures force detours for Lansing area drivers

By Published:

(WLNS) – There are some road closures beginning today in the Lansing area.

Crews are closing a portion of Jolly Road today and it’ll stay closed for months.

Re-surfacing, sewer repairs and water main installation will close in Lansing.

That closure will last until early November so get used to finding a way around it.

The posted detour will take you south to Miller Road adding about five minutes to your drive time.

And that’s not the only closure that could affect you.

Starting today Colombia Road will be closed between North and South Waverly Roads while crews work on the aging bridge over the Grand River.

That’s right on the Eaton-Ingham county line.

That project should wrap up in December.

Detours will be posted for people driving along Colombia and for people trying to head north or south on Waverly.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s