President Trump speaks out against hate groups; lawmakers condemn violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under relentless pressure, President Donald Trump on Monday named and condemned “repugnant” hate groups and declared that “racism is evil” in a far more forceful statement than he’d made earlier after deadly, race-fueled weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump’s initial failure on Saturday to denounce the groups by name — instead he bemoaned violence on “many sides” — prompted criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. This time, the president described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as “criminals and thugs” in a prepared statement he read during an unscheduled address from the White House.

“Racism is evil,” he said, singling out the hate groups as “repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans.”

“Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America,” he said.

In his remarks he also called for unity.

“We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans,” he said.

Trump also, for the first time, mentioned Heather Heyer by name, as he paid tribute to the woman killed when a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

The president left the White House room after his statement without acknowledging reporters’ shouted questions.

Trump noted that the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the car crash that killed Heyer.

“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered,” he said.

His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said earlier Monday that the violence “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute.”

Sessions told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ″You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation toward the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America.”

Trump gave his statement after meeting with Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released a statement condemning hate speech:

“History has shown time and again that hate begets hate and violence begets violence. On the other hand, unity and cooperation have shown how much we can accomplish when we respect our neighbors, embrace our differences and focus our energy on how we can all move forward and prosper together. Hate speech and violence are not welcome in Michigan – it’s not representative of who Michiganders truly are or of the future we want to build for our children.”

Michigan’s U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the events in Charlottesville.

The violence in #Charlottesville is horrifying and does not represent who we are as Americans. We stand united against racism and hatred. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) August 12, 2017

Racism & hatred displayed in Charlottesville go against our nation's values. We must stand together to condemn these hateful actions — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) August 12, 2017

In a statement Congressman John Moolenaar told 6 News, in part, that “What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was a cruel and cowardly terrorist attack by a white supremacist. I support the Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the incident as a terrorist attack.”

Congressman Tim Walberg joined in the chorus speaking out against the violence in Charlottesville. He told 6 News today that “The violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, and the hatred behind it, is abhorrent. Racism, white supremacism, and the KKK go against the entire American ideal that we are all created equal.”

