Lawmakers from Michigan denounce violence and racism shown in Charlottesville rally

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. People are using social media to identify and shame white nationalists who attended this past weekend’s gathering in Charlottesville. At least one person has reportedly been fired as a result, showing that the power of angry online mobs can go both ways. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been two days since a man plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman.

Democratic U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters both tweeted their responses to Saturday’s rally.

“The violence in #Charlottesville is horrifying and does not represent who we are as Americans. We stand united against racism and hatred,” Stabenow tweeted.

“Racism & hatred displayed in Charlottesville go against our nation’s values. We must stand together to condemn these hateful actions,” Peters’ tweet read.

On the GOP side, U.S. Congressmen Tim Walberg and John Moolenaar condemned the violence, both calling out specific groups.

6 News recieved the full statement from Walberg:

“The violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, and the hatred behind it, is abhorrent. Racism, white supremacism, and the KKK go against the entire American ideal that we are all created equal. My prayers are with the victims and the families who lost a loved one during these tragic events.”

We also recieved the Moolenaar’s full statement on the violence:

“What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was a cruel and cowardly terrorist attack by a white supremacist. I support the Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the incident as a terrorist attack. As I have said previously, violent rhetoric and actions have no place in our discourse with our fellow Americans. I hope all Americans will pray for those injured in this weekend’s violence, for the families mourning the loss of loved ones and for peace and unity in our country.”

