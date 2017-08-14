Lansing man drowns at Island Lake State Park

GREEN OAK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A family outing at a local lake went horribly wrong when an 18-year old man drowned.

It happened Sunday night in Green Oak Charter Township in Livingston County.

Police say emergency crews from multiple agencies were called for help by the victim’s family when he fell in the water and never resurfaced.

It happened 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake State Recreation Area.

Police say the Lansing man was seen floating on the raft outside the marked swimming area when he fell off the raft and slipped under the water.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket and could not swim.
The Livingston County Dive Team found the man 24-feet underwater.

The 18-year-old was discovered 35 yards away from the shoreline and was pronounced dead.

His identity is being with-held upon further investigation.

