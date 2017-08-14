Lansing and Okemos Chick-fil-A restaurants: Bring in school supplies and get select free food

Published:

(WLNS) – Kids are heading back to school and that means it’s time to stock up supplies they’ll need in the classroom.

Today and tomorrow you can help make sure families in need get materials for their education while also scoring some food for yourself.

When you drop off new school supplies at Chick-fil-A in Lansing or Okemos the restaurant will repay your generosity with a free menu item.

From 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. people who donate will get a choice of a Chicken Biscuit or Chick-n-Minis. Between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. donors will get a Chicken Sandwich or Nuggets.

Your donation of supplies will go toward Operation Backpack and be distributed by St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

They’re looking for new backpacks, notebooks and writing utensils.

The promotion runs through 10 p.m. tomorrow.

