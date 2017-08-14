Jackson apartment fire displaces 2 people, kills 4 pets

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are living in temporary housing today after an apartment fire Sunday night.

According to our media partners at MLive, the fire also claimed the lives of four pets.

The fire broke out at about 9:30 p.m. inside the apartment at Abbey Villas Apartments on the 300 block of VanBuran Street.

Firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to the single unit, sparing 40 adjacent units.

Two dogs and two cats were killed.

There were no injures reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.