East Lansing removes “interim” from police chief’s title

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After serving as interim police chief since June Larry Sparkes will soon officially be the new chief of the East Lansing Police Department.

Sparkes was chosen after a competitive hiring process that included interviews with the public and City leadership.

He was selected from a group of three finalists.

“Chief Sparkes’ proven leadership abilities, professionalism and dedication to serving the East Lansing community are among the reasons he was selected as ELPD’s new chief,” said East Lansing City manager George Lahanas. “We look forward to his continued achievements with the department and have the utmost confidence in his ability to step into this new leadership role.”

Chief Sparkes began his career with ELPD serving as a jail service officer from 1987-1997.

He was officially sworn-in as a police officer with the department in 1997 and served as a road patrol officer, school liaison and student alliance officer.

In 2004, he was promoted to a road patrol sergeant and, in 2009, he became an administrative sergeant.

Chief Sparkes was promoted to lieutenant in 2011 and captain in 2015.

“It’s been an honor serving the citizens of East Lansing over my 30 years with the department and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the community in this new leadership capacity,” said Chief Sparkes.

He will officially be sworn in as chief on Friday at 2 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library.