East Lansing removes “interim” from police chief’s title

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After serving as interim police chief since June Larry Sparkes will soon officially be the new chief of the East Lansing Police Department.

Sparkes was chosen after a competitive hiring process that included interviews with the public and City leadership.

He was selected from a group of three finalists.

“Chief Sparkes’ proven leadership abilities, professionalism and dedication to serving the East Lansing community are among the reasons he was selected as ELPD’s new chief,” said East Lansing City manager George Lahanas. “We look forward to his continued achievements with the department and have the utmost confidence in his ability to step into this new leadership role.”

Chief Sparkes began his career with ELPD serving as a jail service officer from 1987-1997.

He was officially sworn-in as a police officer with the department in 1997 and served as a road patrol officer, school liaison and student alliance officer.

In 2004, he was promoted to a road patrol sergeant and, in 2009, he became an administrative sergeant.

Chief Sparkes was promoted to lieutenant in 2011 and captain in 2015.

“It’s been an honor serving the citizens of East Lansing over my 30 years with the department and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the community in this new leadership capacity,” said Chief Sparkes.

He will officially be sworn in as chief on Friday at 2 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s