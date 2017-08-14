Caught twice; once by technology and once by deputies

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Two people are in jail today after technology combined with Delhi Township deputies to stop a home invasion.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning deputies answered a home invasion in progress call at a home on the 2400 block of Gilbert Lake Road.

The homeowners were out of town and had recently purchased a home security system that would alert them via cell phone, if there was any movement in their home.

They had been victims in the past of similar break ins.

While out of town, they were alerted via cell phone of movement in their residence.

The home owners were able to remotely view and hear the suspects in their home and immediately called 911.

Upon arrival, Delhi Twp. deputies we able to catch both suspects as they were coming out of the home.

Deputies say the male suspect even had one of the security cameras he took out of the home, in his pocket still recording, as he came out of the home.

The two people arrested are Anthony Kallweit, 31 of Lansing, who is held on a $25,000 bond on a home invasion charge and Kara Vanells, 34 of Lansing, who is also facing a home invasion charge and is being held on a $7,500 bond.