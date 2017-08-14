Back to School Health Fair kicks off today in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Like it or not summer is winding down and families all over the state need to start getting ready for school to start again.

There’s an event in Ingham County that starts today to help make sure kids are healthy and ready to learn.

For the ninth year now the Ingham County Health Department is putting on its “Back-to-School Health Fair”.

It runs today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. expect on Wednesday when it stays open until 6 p.m.

Parents can get their children’s hearing, vision and lead levels tested for free.

Children can also get a sports physical or immunizations by appointment to meet your district’s requirements.

If you would like to make an appointment for physicals call 517-887-5405 and explain that you are calling for the health fair.

You’ll call a different number to set up an immunization. That number is 517-887-4350.

The health fair is taking place at the Ingham County Health Department’s office at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing.