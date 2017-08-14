Are local schools affected by a state-wide teacher shortage?

As the school year approaches, many students are preparing to head back into the classroom.

But with talk of a state-wide teacher shortage, will there be enough teachers to staff those rooms?

Books, backpacks, and bagged lunches… just a few things to get ready as students head back to school.

And the assumption is, a teacher will be waiting to greet them, but as of right now, some classrooms lack a leader.

“We’re looking for the math, science, special education and of course world languages like Spanish, we’re always looking for teachers in those areas, those are the areas that are hard to fill,” says Superintendent of Lansing Public Schools, Yvonne Caamal Canul.

Caamal Canul says, many teachers retired leaving open positions. And while she’s not calling it a shortage in the district, there are spots to fill with only a few weeks of summer vacation left.

But Riddle Elementary school teacher, Tessa Marlatt knows first hand it’s not too late.

She was hired in the district last year, just one week before classes resumed.

“It is really doable, I’ve had a teacher friend do it in one day, so don’t be too stressed if you get hired late in the year that happens a lot,” says Marlatt.

And while Williamston schools are currently full staff, Superintendent Adam Spina says he’s keeping an eye on the dwindling hiring pool.

“We don’t necessarily see the teacher shortage evident in Williamston, but we are aware that more broadly, there are some significant areas of concern, especially in certain fields so math, some of the sciences, and special education in particular,” says Spina.

Not only are fewer people getting into teaching, but many teachers are leaving the profession earlier too.

According to the Michigan Association of School Administrators, salary plays a big part in those decisions.

But while school districts work to attract new recruits, according to the MASA, students across the state will continue to get a quality education.