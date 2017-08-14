AG Schuette debuts video to help stop human trafficking

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan officials have a new tool in their belt to help stop human trafficking.

This morning Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced a new video that he says will help medical professionals spot victims.

Making a video like this, was discussed as a priority in the 2016 Michigan Human Trafficking Commission Report which was released earlier this year.

It will help medical professionals see signs of abuse and teach them how to interview and interact with potential victims.

The video also talks about what legal and social service interventions are available to those victims.

Health care workers across the state and country will have access to it.

ONLINE: Michigan Human Trafficking Commission Report