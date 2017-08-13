Man dies after motorcycle strikes guardrail in Jackson County

By Published:

LIBERTY TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 53 year old man from Horton was killed in Jackson County late Saturday night, after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guard rail.

It happened just before midnight on Jefferson Road near Skiff Lake Road in Liberty Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 53-year-old man was heading west on Jefferson Road, which is west of Skiff Lake Road, when he struck a guard rail while making a turn.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, when they got there, police say he was in critical condition.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

