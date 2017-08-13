Lansing community comes together against hate and violence

The violence in Virginia has sparked outrage across the country, including right here in Lansing as one group organized what they call, an “emergency statewide solidarity vigil” in defense of anti-fascist protesters.

A post on the group’s Facebook page reads, “our hearts and thoughts are with everyone in Charlottesville standing up against white supremacy and fascism. We are saddened by the loss of life and injuries to those brave enough to stand up against the racists. We must build the capacity to defend our friends and families from this terrorism.”

6-News was there as hundreds gathered for the vigil at our state’s capitol.