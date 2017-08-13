Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminisces about memories at M.I.S.

(WLNS) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. drew quite the crowd before qualifying Friday, this weekend will mark his last race at Michigan International Speedway as he readies to hang up his fire suit at the end of the year.

M.I.S. track president Rick Brenner presented Dale Jr. with this picture of himself, his father, Dale Sr., and his brother Jeffrey, all at the same Winston Cup series race back in 2000.

Speaking of his father, when asked about his most memorable moment at M.I.S. Junior cited a 1999 IROC series race, when his dad refused to let him win.

“Oh man, I’ve watched that a lot. There is a YouTube clip of about the last five laps and I watch it ya know just thinking, man, how in the hell did I lose?” Earnhardt Jr. told the media on Friday. “Me and dad run nose to nose, first and second that whole race, I got out on his outside coming off of turn 4, and I was going by, and he hit me, um he just, he was trying to side draft me but he also hit me, and that momentum that I had going forward just stopped. Tony senior and them were like “man you about had him! That was so awesome! And I wanted Dad to say that, and I went down to Victory Lane and he would not even acknowledge that I almost beat him. He was like “yeah! Look, look at me! My trophy! How ’bout that! Ya know how bout that Dale Jr.and I was like alright.”