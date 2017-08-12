Two-A-Days: East Lansing Trojans

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing comes off a playoff appearance and gets set for another tough CAAC Blue division season But the veteran coach wouldn’t have it any other way for his team. Click on the video above to find out why the competition is so important to the Trojans this year.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.