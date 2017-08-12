BREAKING: Body parts found in container in Grand River

AURELIUS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Officials from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia and Waverly roads in Aurelius Township on Friday where the Grand River flows under that section of road.

They say several people were pulling debris from the water when they located what they thought may have been a human bone.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded and learned there was a strong indication that additional remains could be submerged.

The Capital Area Dive Team responded and located a submerged “container” that held remains.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the remains. They say it’s unclear how long the remains have been in the water.