Two crashes snarl traffic on U.S. 127 overnight

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two crashes snarled traffic on northbound U.S. 127 last night and early this morning.

Shortly after 8 p.m. East Lansing police rushed to northbound U.S. 127 near Dunckel Road for reports of a crash.

The vehicles involved had run off the road and down into an embankment.

At least three ambulances were on the scene as well as an accident reconstruction team.

This investigation is continuing and we’ll update the story when information becomes available/

And about five hours later in the same area of U.S. 127 police responded to another crash, this one involving a truck.

It ended up on its side, forcing one northbound lane to close.

An ambulance was on the scene for this crash, as well.

6 News is working to confirm if there were any injuries.

