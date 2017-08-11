Two-A-Days: Olivet Eagles

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – We start at Olivet High School where the Eagles were up and at ’em this morning.

The Eagles have made the state playoffs 9 years in a row and expect to do the same this season.

They open in two weeks against Grandville Calvin Christian.

The coach of the Eagles is Gabe Priddy, who looks young enough to suit up and pass as one of the players.

He’s in season number five so he’s never missed the playoffs and the culture created at Olivet was done so by his predecessor.

“It was really developed by Dean Peters who was the longtime coach here. Coached over 30 years with our kids and Bob Berkoff as well, he was his assistant coach and they were together for years and they instilled hard work, dedication and our seniors learned that it’s not about them when they get to be seniors, it’s their turn to serve those kids underneath them. We want them to understand that to be a leader down the road and their families and the workplace and they need to know how to take care of those underneath them so that’s a culture that’s been established for years and it goes back to what Coach Peters has done here in this program.”

“It’s that we’ll play hard no matter the score, we’ll get you,” said Colin Grady Olivet senior wide receiver. “We play hard and there’s nothing that’s gonna stop us from winning. There is a strict tradition here and we need to make the playoffs.”