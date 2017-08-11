Two-A-Days: Laingsburg Wolfpack

LAINGSBURG, Mich (WLNS) – To Laingsburg High School and we actually caught up with the Wolfpack last night.

Their annual evening workout that started at dusk and went well past 10 pm.

Coach Brian Borgman has done this every year for the past several.

The lights came on during the practice and the team was out there well past 10 pm.

The Wolfpack coming off back to back 8 and 2 seasons following four straight non-playoff years.

Borgman is entering season number 16 at Laingsburg and three years ago he hired former DeWitt 3-sport star Dan Blemaaster as his offensive coordinator and cohesiveness with his staff have helped put this program back on the map.

“The consistency in coaching staff has really been, you know there’s so much turnover with coaches, especially with assistants,. The last 3 or 4 years I’ve had the exact same coaches so I think that really does help a lot and winning and making it fun with the infusion a little bit new offense where we spread the ball a little bit more through the air a lot of kids like that so we’re getting some of those fringe players that maybe think, well I’m not a big running back or I can’t block but who doesn’t want to catch a touchdown pass, so we’re getting a little bit more of those guys.”

Senior quarterback Nick Putnam enjoys playing in Borgman’s offense. “Yea, last year, tossing the ball a lot it’s a lot better than handing the ball off. I’ll say that it’s a lot of fun.”