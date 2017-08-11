Two-A-Days: Laingsburg Wolfpack

By Published:

LAINGSBURG, Mich (WLNS) – To Laingsburg High School and we actually caught up with the Wolfpack last night.

Their annual evening workout that started at dusk and went well past 10 pm.

Coach Brian Borgman has done this every year for the past several.

The lights came on during the practice and the team was out there well past 10 pm.

The Wolfpack coming off back to back 8 and 2 seasons following four straight non-playoff years.

Borgman is entering season number 16 at Laingsburg and three years ago he hired former DeWitt 3-sport star Dan Blemaaster as his offensive coordinator and cohesiveness with his staff have helped put this program back on the map.

“The consistency in coaching staff has really been, you know there’s so much turnover with coaches, especially with assistants,. The last 3 or 4 years I’ve had the exact same coaches so I think that really does help a lot and winning and making it fun with the infusion a little bit new offense where we spread the ball a little bit more through the air a lot of kids like that so we’re getting some of those fringe players that maybe think, well I’m not a big running back or I can’t block but who doesn’t want to catch a touchdown pass, so we’re getting a little bit more of those guys.”

Senior quarterback Nick Putnam enjoys playing in Borgman’s offense. “Yea, last year, tossing the ball a lot it’s a lot better than handing the ball off. I’ll say that it’s a lot of fun.”

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s