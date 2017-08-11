Tip leads police to body in northern Michigan shallow grave

By Published:

HALE, Mich. (AP) – Police say a tip from an arrested woman led them to the body of a suspected homicide victim in a shallow grave behind a northern Michigan home.

State police say the body was unearthed Thursday night. The identity hasn’t been confirmed, but investigators say the remains likely are those of a 72-year-old man who lived at the home in Hale and hadn’t been seen for a few weeks. Police didn’t say how he may have been killed.

The dig began after police this week responded to a domestic violence report at another Iosco County home. Police say they arrested a woman and, while they were taking her to jail, she brought up a homicide and gave troopers the Hale home’s address.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man as the investigation continued.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s