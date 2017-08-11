“Mudslide” Pet Of The Day August 11

Meet “Mudslide”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mudslide is a beautiful guy with Maine Coon in his family tree. He has the most beautiful green eyes and he loves to talk to his people. Mudslide came out of a hoarding situation. He is very easygoing who loves attention and gets along well with other pets in a home. Mudslide has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Mudslide by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

