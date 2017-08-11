Get ready for a full weekend of fun in mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend there’s a lot going on in mid-Michigan.

This year there will be 12 breweries to sample some with beer brewed special for Saturday only.

You can also find cider and wine samples.

Just like the name suggests the festival takes place right on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

6 News sat down with festival organizer Ric Proctor who says it’s a unique festival that he considers “liquid art.”

“It’s different than other beer events and beer tents and to me, it’s like a museum, we’re all experiencing the beer differently and our pallets are all different, and I always make friends out of strangers.”

“Beerfest on the Bridge” goes from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are 30 dollars in advance.

You can also buy tickets on location.

VIP tickets cost a little more but you get more beer tickets and can get into the festival an hour early.

For something a bit more open to the whole family head to the St. Johns Mint Festival at the Clinton County fairground.

It starts today at 2 p.m. with food vendors, train rides, inflatables, mini golf and a flea market.

The Grand Mint Parade is tomorrow at 10 a.m.

There will also be live performances throughout the weekend and rodeos Saturday and Sunday.

In downtown East Lansing the Great Lakes Folk Festival kicks off this evening.

Expect to see culture and tradition along with food, music and a lot of family fun.

The festival goes from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight and runs through Sunday.

Be aware, though, several streets through downtown East Lansing will be closed.

And music will fill the air in downtown Howell tonight for the annual Summer Courthouse Concert Series.

The award-winning folk rock group “The Accidentals” will take center stage.

They’re known as a “top-10” band to watch in 2017.

You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair and snacks and enjoy a night of music in downtown.

The concert at the courthouse starts at 7 p.m.

Next Friday night is the last night for the concert series.