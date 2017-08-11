Embezzlement charges follow as 32K prescription pills reported stolen from hospital

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – A Howell-area pharmacist has been charged with embezzlement after the theft of more than 30,000 prescription pills was discovered.

According to our media partners at WHMI the pills were found to be missing over an 18-month period beginning in November 2015.

Kelly Leann Hodge, a pharmacy technician at St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Hospital, is accused of embezzlement of $100,000 or more.

The theft was first noticed when an inventory found 12,000 pills were missing over a five-month period.

A follow-up inventory conducted with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office found the larger number of prescription medication missing over the 18 months.

Hodge is no longer employed by the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

