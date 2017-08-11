Court: Students must be protected from insect-borne diseases

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled schools must warn and protect students from the foreseeable risk of insect-borne diseases when organizing trips abroad.

The 5-0 ruling came Friday in the case of a private boarding school student from New York City who became ill and suffered brain damage on a trip to China. Justices say a $41.5 million verdict awarded to the student in a federal court lawsuit should not be reduced.

Student Cara Munn attended the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury. She contracted tick-borne encephalitis on the trip in 2007, when she was 15. Her lawyers say the school failed to warn students and take precautions against insect-borne diseases.

The school appealed the verdict to a federal court, which sent the case back to the state Supreme Court for a ruling.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s