US weekly requests for jobless aid up 3,000 to 244,000

By Published:
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

WASHINGTON (AP) – More Americans applied for jobless aid last week. Despite the small increase, the number of people seeking benefits remains close to historic lows.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly unemployment applications rose by 3,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 244,000.

But the less volatile four-week average declined 1,000 to 241,000.

Applications closely reflect layoffs.

Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 127 weeks in a row. That’s the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

The unemployment rate has fallen to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent. The government’s report for July, issued last week, showed that U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs. One highlight of that report, more Americans are coming off the sidelines and finding jobs.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s