UPDATE: Police investigating Jackson house fire as arson

UPDATE: (6:00 p.m.)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a fire that tore through a Jackson family’s home, killing pets and injuring firefighters.

And now investigators say it may have been started on purpose.

Friday morning, the Jackson Police Department released a statement saying investigators believe Thursday’s house fire on Pringle Avenue could be arson.

Neighbors on Jackson’s east side were shocked to hear the house fire on their block is possibly the work of an arsonist.

“Yeah that’s pretty scary. Especially with the kids out here,” said neighbor Walter Harold.

“Why would someone do that to somebody’s home? It’s scary. If they can do it them, they can do it to us,” said neighbor Beth Schuler.

When the fire broke out Thursday afternoon, neighbors called 911 and checked to make sure no one was inside.

When crews arrived they found a fast-moving fire.

“The investigation is indicating there was an accelerant most likely used,” said Chief Elmer Hitt of Jackson Police and Fire Services.

Investigators say it appears the fire started near the front door and spread quickly.

Three cats and two dogs perished in the fire.

Two firefighters on the scene suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Chief Hitt says the fire is suspicious and is being investigated as arson.

“People are motivated for different reasons. At this point, it’s too early in the investigation to know. We do have investigators out there right now continuing to investigate,” Hitt said.

The residents, Nikki Joly and his partner, Chris, were not home when the fire started.

Joly recently appeared on 6 News as an organizer of the first ever LGBT pride event in Jackson.

He’s also a well-known advocate for Jackson’s gay community.

Police say it’s too early to tell why their house was targeted.

Joly told 6 News Friday morning that they’re still processing what happened and are waiting to find out more from police.

“Be patient and let the investigation run its course. And we’re going to have a lot of time dedicated to trying to solve this and figure out,” Hitt said.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation or saw anything suspicious in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.



The Jackson Police and Michigan State Police Fire Investigators are working together at the scene.

