Two-A-Days: Stockbridge Panthers

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich (WLNS) – We start at Stockbridge High School where the Panthers are coming off a third straight season in which they reached the playoffs but hope to go deeper in the tournament this year.

Gone is standout quarterback Mason Gee Montgomery who had three stellar seasons leading this offense but has graduated.

However, the Panthers are moving forward, and know they need to step it up a notch if they want to make a 4th straight postseason.

here’s Jeremy killinger on what he’s seen three days into practice:

“Lots of intensity you know these guys are fired up, they are getting after it, um we are uh, we are loud and proud and runnin’ everywhere so lots of intensity, and the biggest change that I have seen is put a little more emphasis on it and talk to em that we have got to raise that bar you know we’ve made the playoffs the last 3 years which has been great but to do that we’ve got to take another step up you know you play like you practice and this year we’re stepping up our intensity in practice and not running sprints anymore but we’re everything is hundred percent, go go go so I think that might help us in the game we’ll play hundred percent every down every game we play, everything, hundred percent.”