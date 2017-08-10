Two-A-Days: Grand Ledge Comets

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Our fifth stop of this week takes us to Grand Ledge High School a program that is not exactly ‘laying in the weeds”.

Coach Matt Bird has a perennial power at “the Ledge” the Comets are the defending CAAC Blue champions and they are stocked with talent and numbers, 57 players on varsity this year.

Grand Ledge has lost just four games in two years with a tough schedule.

No different this year, the first two games are against Hudsonville and DeWitt.

Matt Bird has dinner with his quarterback every night because his quarterback is his son, Nolan Bird, one of the top players in the area and now a senior.

“I’m very excited, learned a lot from last year. I was trying to perfect everything but this year I’m just having fun and I think the 2 classes realize that this year and the off-season was fun and I’m just excited to get started now.”

“Long time coming, it always feels like the summer moves a little too fast but everything up to that point you know you’re just kind of waiting and waiting and this group has been a fun group to be around so they’ve uh created a different type of energy for us as a staff and with each other and it’s been a lot of fun. The Comets have a little more motivation to look forward to the season opener August 24th against Hudsonville. They are getting a new look to the football stadium and this week the new turf is being installed. Grand Ledge has revamped its stadium and this is the field turf they are going to after playing on a grass field for years. It’s been in the talking stage for about 5 years and now the dream is reality.

