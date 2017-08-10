Tesla wants to see state senator’s emails

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Electric car company Tesla wants local state senator Joe Hune to release emails between himself and another state lawmaker in its legal efforts to sell its cars in Michigan.

Tesla is suing the state over a 2014 amendment by Hune that requires all new cars to be sold through franchised dealerships.

This bans Tesla sales in Michigan since the company sells directly to customers.

According to our media partners at WHMI Tesla is now seeking emails between Hune and State Rep. Jason Sheppard who said in 2016 that Michigan dealers and manufacturers don’t want Tesla here.

The lawmakers say the subpoenas are only meant to harass them.

