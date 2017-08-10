Tesla wants to see state senator’s emails

By Published:
Elon Musk, Model X
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters in Fremont, Calif. Tesla Motors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015 unveiled an autopilot system that lets its cars change lanes by themselves. It will be added to some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs through a software update. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Electric car company Tesla wants local state senator Joe Hune to release emails between himself and another state lawmaker in its legal efforts to sell its cars in Michigan.

Tesla is suing the state over a 2014 amendment by Hune that requires all new cars to be sold through franchised dealerships.

This bans Tesla sales in Michigan since the company sells directly to customers.

According to our media partners at WHMI Tesla is now seeking emails between Hune and State Rep. Jason Sheppard who said in 2016 that Michigan dealers and manufacturers don’t want Tesla here.

The lawmakers say the subpoenas are only meant to harass them.

More from WHMI: Hune Emails Sought In Tesla Lawsuit

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s