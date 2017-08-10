NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick takes delivery of new Camaro off assembly line

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Don’t you love that “new car smell” when you climb inside a vehicle for the first time?

That never gets old.

Even for one of American auto racing’s legends.

Today Rick Hendrick, owner of the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR team, stopped in at the General Motors Grand River plant to pick up his new Camaro.

But this in no average Camaro.

Hendrick picked up the new Camaro ZL1 1LE with the VIN number of 0001, the first of that model off the assembly line.

The car boasts 650 horsepower and a carbon fiber wing, a first for General Motors.

It also has a lot of “go fast – stop fast” parts that bring the list price north of $70,000.

Hendrick paid $250,000 for his car as part of a donation to the United Way.

So how fast is this car?

Hendrick told 6 News he can hardly believe that General Motors has made a production car that can hit 200 mph.

Hendrick’s NASCAR teams will be at Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the races there.