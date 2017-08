LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A morning fire forced resident to escape a duplex near downtown Lansing.

The fire was first reported just after 9 a.m. on the 800 block of North Capitol Avenue.

When they arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

Multiple crews from the Lansing Fire Department worked the fire and had it under control quickly.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to assist with relocating the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.