Michigan police dog recovering from stabbing

By Published:

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A police dog with Michigan State Police is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while chasing two suspects.

The Greenville Daily News reports that the 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township.

Bolt’s canine handler, Trooper David Cardenas, says the suspects were chased in a wooded area. Bolt caught one suspect, Jose Perez Jr., and was left with a stab wound.

Perez was charged Monday with several crimes, including weapons possession by felon and causing serious injury to a police animal. The other suspect, Victoria Groth, is accused of obstructing a police officer.

Bolt underwent two surgeries before being released from an animal hospital Tuesday. His recovery is expected to take several weeks.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s