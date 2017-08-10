Michigan man sets himself on fire trying to exterminate bees

By Published:
Photo: WLFI

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff’s department says a neighbor was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday at the injured man’s home in the Dowagiac area, about 160 miles west of Detroit.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Details about his condition weren’t immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s