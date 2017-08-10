“Mama Moose” Pet Of The Day August 10

By Published:

Meet “Mama Moose”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mama Moose is a lovable American Staffordshire mix girl. She has a great personality and never says no to a treat so she’s a good-sized girl. Mama Moose knows her basic commands and is proud to show them off for you. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet because she wants to be queen of the castle. Mama Moose has been rehomed several times so she is looking for experienced dog people who will welcome her into a forever home. She has been spayed, is current on all her vaccinations and is ready to go home with you. Learn more about Mama Moose by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

