How to get your back-to-school immunizations for little or no cost

LANSING, MI – Back-to-school seasons means a lot of things to Mid-Michigan families, but local health officials want to make sure it means scheduling immunizations too.

Thanks to the Vaccines for Children program, Mid-Michigan parents and guardians can get their students vaccinated for little to no cost.

The federal grant program allows local health departments and private care providers to offer free shots, should they choose to participate.

Eligibility requirements include being Medicaid eligible, being under insured or un-insured, and children of American-Indian descent or Alaskan native.

Area Health Departments that participate in the VFC include the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, as well as those serving Ingham, Jackson, Barry and Eaton counties.

ONLINE: Vaccines for Children Program