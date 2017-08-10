How to get your back-to-school immunizations for little or no cost

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI – Back-to-school seasons means a lot of things to Mid-Michigan families, but local health officials want to make sure it means scheduling immunizations too.

Thanks to the Vaccines for Children program, Mid-Michigan parents and guardians can get their students vaccinated for little to no cost.

The federal grant program allows local health departments and private care providers to offer free shots, should they choose to participate.

Eligibility requirements include being Medicaid eligible, being under insured or un-insured, and children of American-Indian descent or Alaskan native.

Area Health Departments that participate in the VFC include the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, as well as those serving Ingham, Jackson, Barry and Eaton counties.

ONLINE: Vaccines for Children Program

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s