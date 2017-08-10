Housing developments: is there enough demand to keep up with new apartments in Lansing?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “You really see a broad spectrum of housing options becoming available,” said Steve Willobee; Chief Operating Officer for the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, also known as LEAP.

Throughout the past year, apartments have been going up all across the greater Lansing area and according to Willobee, the Capital City is a hot spot for developers.

“When you look at the market, the opportunity with the State Capitol being here, the insurance industry, Michigan State University, we have a lot of folks from outside the state as well as within the region that are saying hey you know we want to make an investment and we want to build,” Willobee stated.

Willobee says regardless of what type of housing you’re looking for, the goal is to meet the needs of many demographics and create choices.

“When I look at the projects that we’re doing, and what we’re really involved in there’s just a lot of options for wherever you may be at,” said Willobee.

Meaning financially and Willobee says developers invest in markets, like Lansing that are typically affordable.

“To say one is too expensive, one is not, it just really depends on where that person is at,” Willobee added.

But when does it reach a point of saturation as far as residential development goes? Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says there’s no such thing.

“People want to play in the same vicinity and live in the same area without having to drive and that’s good for us, that’s very good news so when you talk about a saturation point…we ain’t there,” said Bernero.

Willobee says it’s a combination of more people moving here and businesses that are continuing to grow throughout the area that appeals to developers.