Devastating house fire in Jackson kills pets, injures firefighters

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) –A fast-moving fire destroyed a family’s home on Jackson’s east side Thursday afternoon.

“We were just unable to catch up to it,” said Assistant Chief Chris Ermatinger of the Jackson Fire Department.

Four local fire departments rushed to the house on Pringle Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. after neighbors saw heavy smoke and flames.

“Crews made a very aggressive attack on it and worked for approximately 50 to 55 minutes on the fire before we went defensive on it,” Ermatinger said.

The assistant fire chief says it appears the fire started near the front door and spread quickly.

“The fire had gotten into the walls and into the attic where we were unable to get to it,” Ermatinger said.

Three cats and two dogs died in the fire.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and are now recovering.

A Jackson firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and a Blackman-Leoni Township firefighter hurt his ankle.

“The residents are okay. They were not home at the time and the American Red Cross is helping them out,” Ermatinger said.

Once the fire is completely out and the smoke has cleared, investigators will search for what started the blaze.

“It’s under investigation right now. So the Jackson Fire Department and the Jackson Police Department will be working on this investigation,” Ermatinger said.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators could not say if the fire appeared to be suspicious or not because they could not safely access the house.

If you saw anything in the neighborhood that can help police with their investigation, contact the Jackson Police Department at (517) 788-4100.

6 News will continue to stay on top of the story and will give you updates when they become available.