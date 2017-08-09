TODAY: Lansing man due in court after attempted robbery

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man is facing felony charges this morning accused of trying to steal from his former employer.

But it’s how he was caught that’s getting attention.

According to Lansing Police on Monday afternoon 30-year old David Positano grabbed money from the cash register of the Red Burrito and ran.

The restaurant is in downtown Lansing.

Police say an employee chased Positano in an alley and fought with him until officers got on scene.

Positano is facing a count of unarmed robbery and is due back in court next week.

