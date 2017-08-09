THE DAY AFTER: Lansing mayoral candidates look to November

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Primary election results, including voter turnout numbers, are out today.

In Lansing about 15 percent of registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday to narrow down the candidates for several city positions, including Lansing mayor.

In the end it’s going to be 68th District State Representative Andy Schor and city councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke facing off in November.

6 News sat down with both this morning to find out what they’ll bring to the table if elected mayor.

“For 27 years I’ve been an executive administrator,” said Clarke. “That’s what the mayor does. The mayor is not a legislator. That’s what city council does. So it’s not just about determining what the budget is and policy. It’s really implementing, it’s hiring and firing. It’s making sure you diversify where you’re putting your money.”

“I come in as someone who is willing to work with everybody,” said Schor. “I will work with every factor on council, I’ll work with our neighboring communities. I will use consensus to get things done. Try to work with others and when that fails then you move forward with what’s best for the city.”

Voters will decide which candidate replaces current mayor Virg Bernero in three months following the results of the General Election on November 7th.