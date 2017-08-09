State Police: Simple request escalates into chase in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – What began as a simple request quickly escalated into a chase near the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.

According to our media partners at MLive, a man came into the post Monday afternoon and requested to be fingerprinted, a service that is provided to the public on a scheduled basis.

He became upset when he was told he would have to make an appointment, claiming he needed the fingerprints in relation to a suspended license.

But as he left the desk sergeant noticed the man was walking to a motorcycle parked in the lot.

That’s when things went sideways.

When the sergeant asked the man if he had a valid registration the man bolted out of the parking lot, across Spencer Road and six lanes of I-96.

He got away from searchers but State Police say they believe they know who the man is and are working to bring him into custody.

